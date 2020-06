(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s The Public Investment Fund will invest 113.67 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) for a 2.32% stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries Ltd.

The deal gives Jio Platforms Ltd. an equity value of 4.91 trillion rupees and an enterprise value of 5.16 trillion rupees, Reliance said in a statement on Thursday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.