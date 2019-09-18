(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will join an international coalition to secure shipping lines in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital choke point for oil transportation.

The move aims to support efforts to thwart threats to global trade as well as to guarantee global energy security, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing an unidentified defense ministry official.

