Saudi Arabia to Join Coalition to Protect Gulf Shipping Lines
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will join an international coalition to secure shipping lines in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital choke point for oil transportation.
The move aims to support efforts to thwart threats to global trade as well as to guarantee global energy security, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing an unidentified defense ministry official.
