(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia has asked citizens and residents to sign up for its Covid-19 vaccination program, a week after approving Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s vaccine.

The program will commence in three phases, with the first targeting people over 65 and those with chronic diseases and low immunity. The first phase will also include people most exposed to the disease, such as health workers. The second and third stages will target those over 50 before the vaccine is made available to the wider public, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

The kingdom, which has one of the largest populations in the Middle East, has been reporting a steady decline in the daily number of coronavirus cases for months, reaching as low as 125 on Monday. Total cases are around 360,000 and deaths stand at about 6,000.

