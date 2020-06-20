(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia will resume all commercial activities and lift restrictions on movement even as coronavirus cases show no signs of easing.

The curfew will be lifted across the nation from 6am on Sunday but international travel and the Muslim pilgrimage known as Umrah will continue to be banned, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Saturday.

Social distancing remians in place and wearing of masks is mandatory. Gatherings can’t exceed 50 people.

Saudi Arabia reported 3,941 cases of the virus on Saturday.

