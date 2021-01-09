Saudi Arabia to Resume Flights to Doha for First Time Since 2017

(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabian Airlines plans to restart flights to Doha for the first time in three years, after the Gulf states reconciled with Qatar.

Saudia will operate weekly flights from Jeddah and Riyadh starting from Jan. 11, the state-owned carrier said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed last week to fully restore ties with Qatar, ending a three-year dispute that divided the energy-producing region at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and its Gulf allies and Iran.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.