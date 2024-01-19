(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia plans to sell more bonds after issuing $12 billion this month, according to its finance minister.

“We need to manage our liabilities not only for this year, but for the years to come,” Mohammed Al-Jadaan told Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. “We will tap the markets as opportunities arise.”

The $12 billion deal will be used to fund the country’s fiscal deficit and accelerate some projects, particularly in fields such as logistics, water treatment and renewable energy, he said.

The world’s biggest oil exporter isn’t concerned by Brent crude prices having fallen in recent months, he said. They’re down to below $80 a barrel from $96 in late September, despite rising tensions in the Middle East and Houthi militants in neighboring Yemen attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

Bloomberg Economics estimates that the kingdom needs an oil price of $108 to balance its budget and meet domestic spending by the sovereign wealth fund.

However, Saudi Arabia is worried about more fragmentation of world trade and thinks it could hit global economic growth, Al-Jadaan said.

The Saudi government will keep focusing on ambitious reforms to diversify the economy from oil, he said. Those include spending hundreds of billions of dollars on everything from electric cars to tourism resorts and sports.

“We don’t want to be derailed by what’s happening,” Al-Jadaan said, adding that the country is “heavily” engaged in diplomacy to de-escalate tensions in the region.

