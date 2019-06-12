(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will begin implementing a new excise tax on sweetened drinks from Dec. 1, according to the official gazette, as the kingdom seeks to boost non-oil revenue.

The General Authority of Zakat and Tax is expanding a levy charged on tobacco and soda to include electronic cigarettes and all drinks with added sugar. Authorities have said the latter will be taxed at 50%.

Saudi Arabia Widens Excise Tax to Sweetened Drinks, E-Cigarettes

