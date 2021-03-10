(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will take measures to ensure global energy security and stop attacks on its oil infrastructure, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in Riyadh on Wednesday.

He was speaking after a drone and missile attack on Sunday targeted a key oil installation of state oil company Saudi Aramco. The attack was claimed by Iran-backed fighters in neighboring Yemen.

“The kingdom will take necessary and deterrent measures to protect its national resources to preserve global energy security and stop the terrorist attacks to ensure stability of energy supplies and security of petroleum exports,” he said at a press conference along with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The international community needs to take a strong stance to prevent such attacks, Prince Faisal said. The assaults were still happening largely because Iran was still supplying the Houthis with arms including drones and ballistic missiles, he added.

