(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia transferred 4% of Aramco to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund amid reports about preliminary talks to offer a fresh stake in the oil giant that could raise more money than its landmark listing two years ago.

The transfer of shares to the Public Investment Fund is aimed at helping to restructure of country’s economy, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing de factor ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It’d also support the wealth fund’s plans to raise its assets under management to about 4 trillion riyals ($1 trillion) by the end of 2025, it said. The government will still be the largest shareholder in Aramco, with more than a 94% stake after the transfer.

The move follows people familiar with the matter saying last week that the government has held talks with advisers on the potential second offering, which could bring in more than than its initial IPO. Aramco’s 2019 initial public offering -- in which it sold about 2% of its stock on the Riyadh bourse -- raised almost $30 billion.

