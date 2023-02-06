(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia.

The move came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as traders weigh the effects of America’s tight monetary policy against expectations of a rebound in China’s demand.

State-controlled Saudi Aramco increased most prices for crude that will be shipped to Asia in March. The company’s flagship Arab Light grade was raised to $2 a barrel above the regional benchmark, 20 cents more than the price for this month.

It’s the first increase for the grade since September and goes against a Bloomberg survey of traders and refiners, which predicted a cut of 20 cents.

Saudi Arabia sells about 60% of its crude exports to Asia under long-term contracts, pricing for which is reviewed each month. China, Japan, South Korea and India are the biggest buyers. Its moves tend to be closely followed by other Persian Gulf producers such as Iraq and Kuwait.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.