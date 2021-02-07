(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s main equities index led advances in the Gulf on Sunday, catching up with gains in oil and emerging-market stocks last week.

The Tadawul gauge also got a boost by earnings from Bank AlBilad and United International Transport that were higher than estimates. Saudi Arabian Mining Co. extended gains after the company said it plans to focus on deleveraging this year.

Abu Dhabi’s main index traded higher after the exchange said it’ll reduce trading fees on all transactions. Stock gauges in Kuwait and Qatar also advanced.

The benchmark in Dubai extended losses for the third session, with real estate and construction shares dragging the index by the most. Those in Bahrain and Oman also fell.

Last week, oil futures rallied to a one-year high as Chinese consumption surpassed pre-virus levels, the vaccine rollout restored confidence and the OPEC cartel kept a tight leash on supply. Also, stocks in developing countries posted their best week in three months as U.S. President Joe Biden’s push for a $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief package revived the reflation trade.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rises 0.9% as of 10:33 a.m. local time Bank Albilad and United International Transport rise 1.7% and 4.5%, respectively Other stocks climbing: Al Rajhi Bank +0.5%, Sabic +0.8%, Banque Saudi Fransi +1.8%, Saudi Aramco +0.4% READ: Saudi Miner Maaden Targets Deleveraging This Year, CEO Says

Dubai’s DFM General Index falls as much as 0.6%, heading to the third session of drop Emaar Properties -1%, Dubai Investments -3.2%, Dubai Islamic Bank -0.6%, Damac Properties -1.5% READ: Dubai Aims to Give Vaccination to All Eligible Adults This Year

Qatar’s QE Index and Kuwait’s Premier Markets Index climb 0.6% each Feb. 5: World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Emerges as Investor in Qatar Insurer

Gauges in Oman and Bahrain drop as much as 0.2%

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Bank AlBilad FY Profit Beats Estimates

United International Transport FY Profit Beats Estimates

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.