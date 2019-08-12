(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco posted a 12% decline in first-half profit as the world’s biggest oil exporter reported semi-annual results for the first time.

Net income was $46.9 billion in the first six months of the year, down from $53 billion a year earlier, state-owned Aramco said Monday in a statement. That reflects a decline in the price of crude and an increase in costs. Company officials have said it could sell shares in 2020 or 2021.

Aramco will hold its first-ever earnings call with investors later Monday as it tiptoes toward the greater disclosure required of public companies. It published annual financial statements for the first time in April, ahead of a $12 billion bond sale. An initial public offering would put the Saudi giant under even greater scrutiny from investors and invite comparisons with other oil majors.

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Martin in Dubai at mmartin128@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nayla Razzouk at nrazzouk2@bloomberg.net, Amanda Jordan, Bruce Stanley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.