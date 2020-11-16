9m ago
Saudi Aramco Hires Banks for Possible Offering of Dollar Bonds
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, has hired banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to arrange its first international bond offering since April last year.
The state-controlled energy firm will hold calls with fixed-income investors starting from Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter. A dollar deal with tranches maturing in three, five, 10, 30 and 50 years may follow, depending on investor demand, the person said.
The other banks hired by Aramco as bookrunners are:
- Bank of America Corp.
- Citigroup Inc.
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Morgan Stanley
- NCB Capital
- BNP Paribas
- BOC International
- Credit Agricole
- First Abu Dhabi Bank
- Mizuho
- MUFG
- SMBC Nikko
- Societe Generale
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.