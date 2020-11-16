(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, has hired banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to arrange its first international bond offering since April last year.

The state-controlled energy firm will hold calls with fixed-income investors starting from Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter. A dollar deal with tranches maturing in three, five, 10, 30 and 50 years may follow, depending on investor demand, the person said.

The other banks hired by Aramco as bookrunners are:

Bank of America Corp.

Citigroup Inc.

HSBC Holdings Plc

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley

NCB Capital

BNP Paribas

BOC International

Credit Agricole

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Mizuho

MUFG

SMBC Nikko

Societe Generale

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.