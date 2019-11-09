4h ago
Saudi Aramco Initial Public Offering to Start November 17
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco plans to sell shares in an initial public offering starting Nov. 17, in what could be the world’s largest sale.
- Institutional book-building period: Nov. 17-Dec. 4
- Individual subscription period: Nov. 17-Nov. 28
- Prospectus link
To contact the reporter on this story: Shaji Mathew in Dubai at shajimathew@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.