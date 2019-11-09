(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco plans to sell shares in an initial public offering starting Nov. 17, in what could be the world’s largest sale.

Institutional book-building period: Nov. 17-Dec. 4

Individual subscription period: Nov. 17-Nov. 28

Prospectus link

To contact the reporter on this story: Shaji Mathew in Dubai at shajimathew@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.