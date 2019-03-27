Saudi Aramco Is Said to Near Deal for $70 Billion Stake in Sabic

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is close to an agreement to buy a majority stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp. from the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund as the world’s biggest oil firm turns its attention to petrochemicals, people familiar with the matter said.

An announcement on the proposed transaction, which could value the Public Investment Fund’s 70 percent stake at about $70 billion, may be announced in the coming days, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. No final decisions have been made and the timing and price of the deal could still change, they said.

The Sabic deal was proposed last year after the oil giant’s plans for an initial public offering were postponed. International investors balked at Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s $2 trillion valuation. By channeling money from Aramco to the PIF, two arms of the Saudi state, the deal offered another route to the cash originally sought from the offering.

The companies are at a “fairly advanced” stage of planning for the proposed acquisition as well as the Aramco bond issuance that will finance the deal, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said earlier this month. Aramco’s board was briefed on the acquisition this month.

