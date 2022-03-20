(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco raised its spending target following oil’s surge to more than $100 a barrel and said it would issue bonus stock.

Aramco’s net income rose to $110 billion in 2021, up from $49 billion a year earlier, the state-controlled company said on Sunday. The firm will probably increase spending on investment and projects to between $40 billion and $50 billion this year, compared with $32 billion in 2021.

While the cash dividend for last year was kept at $75 billion, Aramco said it would issue one bonus share for every 10 shares owned.

The Saudi Arabian firm, like rivals such as BP Plc and Chevron Corp., has experienced a sharp turnaround from 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hammered its earnings, forcing it to cut spending and shelve several projects.

