Saudi Aramco posted the highest profit since its record stock-market listing, after oil prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aramco, which last week surpassed Apple Inc. to become the world’s most valuable listed company, followed Big Oil rivals such as Shell Plc and BP Plc in reporting bumper earnings for the first quarter. Like them, the Saudi Arabian firm’s results were boosted by crude’s jump to $110 a barrel after Moscow’s attack in late February.

State-controlled Aramco made net income of $39.5 billion, up from $21.7 billion a year earlier. It kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $18.8 billion.

The company benefited not just from oil climbing about 45% this year, but also from the kingdom gradually increasing production along with other members of OPEC+. Aramco’s output averaged 10.2 million barrels a day between January and March, up 20% year-on-year.

Aramco raised almost $30 billion with an initial public offering in Riyadh in late 2019. It’s shares are up 25% since the end of 2021, giving it a valuation of $2.38 trillion.

