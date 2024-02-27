(Bloomberg) -- The Saudi Arabia-funded esports organization ESL FACEIT Group is cutting 15% of staff, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

Co-Chief Executive Officers Craig Levine and Niccolo Maisto wrote that the cuts are intended to support “sustainable growth ambitions and profitability.” The job losses will be in the hundreds, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Savvy Games Group, a subsidiary of the Saudi government’s public investment fund, purchased the business in 2022 for $1.5 billion as part of official efforts to become a hub for esports. Savvy had $38 billion to invest in the industry.

Esports organizations have struggled to increase revenue amid lower viewership and waning sponsorship opportunities. ESL’s Esports World Cup is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024.

