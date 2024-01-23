(Bloomberg) -- ESL FACEIT Group, an esports business backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will host a new series of competitions tied to Microsoft Corp.’s Overwatch 2 game.

ESL will operate the Overwatch Champions Series in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa starting in February. A Korean esports company, WDG, will run a circuit in Asia, where many professional Overwatch players live.

A new “open” format will allow high-level players to compete regardless of whether they are amateur or professional.

The series replaces the Overwatch League, an attempt by Activision Blizzard, now owned by Microsoft, to run city-based teams where fans could cheer their local franchises much as they do with football or baseball. After the league failed to live up to its ambitions, Activision Blizzard offered team owners $6 million each to exit — or $114 million.

ESL is part of the Savvy Games Group, a video-game unit of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Read More: Saudi Arabia Is Investing $38 Billion to Become a Video Game Hub

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.