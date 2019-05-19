(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s central bank fined 16 financial institutions, including the kingdom’s largest banks, for violating "responsible finance principles."

The fines were imposed "in order to implement principles of justice and transparency and to ensure" that institutions comply with "responsible finance that should meet with the actual needs of all segments of the society," the central bank said in a statement on its website. It didn’t provide details of the fines.

The central bank said violations related to the ratio individuals were made to pay from their monthly income when obtaining financing.

The banks fined are:

National Commercial Bank

Al Rajhi Bank

Emirates NBD

Banque Saudi Fransi

Riyad Bank

Bank Al-Jazira

Alinma Bank

Samba Financial Group

Saudi Home Loans

Dar Al Tamleek

Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance

Saudi Fransi For Finance Leasing

Nayifat Finance

Murabaha Marina Financing

AlJabr Financing

Raya Financing

