(Bloomberg) -- Chemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp. made a profit in 2020 after business improved in the final quarter, beating estimates from analysts who forecast a full-year loss.

The Riyadh-based firm, controlled by Saudi Aramco, earned net income of 40 million riyals ($10.7 million) last year, down from 5.2 billion riyals in 2019. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a loss of almost 300 million riyals after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic caused demand for chemicals products to sink.

Sabic’s net income between October and December was 2.2 billion riyals, more than double the figure for the third quarter.

“The fourth quarter benefited from sustained economic recovery,” said Chief Executive Officer Yousef Al-Benyan. “Distributing competitive dividends to our shareholders continues to be paramount and this is supported by our firm commitment to maintaining capital discipline, as well as our ability to uphold a strong balance sheet and credit rating.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.