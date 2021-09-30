(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s citizen unemployment rate fell to 11.3% in the second quarter as the economy continued to recover from the pandemic and the government intensified efforts to create jobs for nationals.

The rate compares to 11.7% in the first quarter. Saudi male unemployment declined to 6.1% in the period from March to June, from 7.2% in the first quarter, while female unemployment rose to 22.3%, from 21.2%, according to data released on Thursday by the General Authority for Statistics. Saudi labor force participation fell slightly, to 49.4%, suggesting that some citizens are dropping out of the job market.

Job creation is the biggest challenge facing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, as he reshapes an economy dependent on exporting oil and importing foreign labor.

The pandemic exacerbated the scale of the problem, pushing citizen unemployment up to 15.4% during the lockdown last year. The prince wants to bring it below 11% by the end of 2021.

