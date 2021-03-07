(Bloomberg) -- A Saudi-led military coalition detected “several armed drones” fired by Yemen’s Houthis in the direction of the kingdom, state-run Al Ekhbariya reported. It shot down five of them and is tracking “others,” it said, without giving further details.

The Iran-backed Houthis, which the coalition is battling in neighboring Yemen, has stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia. Last week, the rebels claimed a hit on a Saudi Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah with a Quds-2 cruise missile.

It was not clear how much damage recent claimed strikes have caused. Such attacks rarely result in extensive damage but their frequency has created unease in the Gulf, a region key to global oil production.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government since 2014 and controls the capital Sanaa, in a conflict the UN says has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

