(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is committed to selling shares in Saudi Aramco as soon as next year, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in an interview with the Saudi-owned Ahsarq Al Awsat newspaper.

“We are committed to the Aramco IPO, given the proper circumstances and the right time, and as I said before I expect it will be between 2020 and early 2021,” the crown prince told the newspaper.

In the wide ranging interview with the Saudi-owned newspaper, the crown prince also commented on recent attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia’s 2030 development goals. Here are the highlights from the interview:

Attacks against tankers, oil facilities and the Abha airport affirm Saudi Arabia’s call for the global community to take a firm stance against Iran.

“The kingdom does not seek war in the region, but will not hesitate in dealing with any threats towards our people, sovereignty, unity and vital interests.”

Iran didn’t respect the Japanese prime minister’s efforts, and attacked the tankers while he was still a guest in Tehran, the crown prince said.

Saudi Arabia holds its relationship with the U.S. in the highest regard because it is a key factor in the region’s security and stability, and that bond won’t be affected by media campaigns.

Saudi Arabia supported all efforts to reach a political solution in Yemen, but the Houthis would rather put Iran’s interests before Yemen and its people.

The Kingdom won’t tolerate the presence of militias on its borders.

Saudi Arabia is committed to supporting the Sudan and its people.

The Kingdom has begun implementing its 2030 vision in different aspects, and is already seeing results on the ground.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nadeem Hamid in Washington at nhamid3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Davis at abdavis@bloomberg.net, Tony Jordan, Linus Chua

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.