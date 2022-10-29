Saudi Crown Prince May Visit India in Mid-November, ET Says

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could make a state visit to India in mid-November, The Economic Times reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

The visit, which comes ahead of the G20 Summit, could see the two nations deepen their partnership in the areas of energy, investment and security, the report said.

Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for more than 18% of India’s crude oil imports, according to the report. In the nine months to December 2021, bilateral trade between the two countries was valued at $29.28 billion, the report said.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister also met his counterparts in New Delhi amid a standoff with the US over OPEC+’s decision to cut production.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.