(Bloomberg) -- A former Saudi intelligence officer filed a lawsuit against Mohammed bin Salman accusing the Saudi crown prince of orchestrating a conspiracy to assassinate him.

The former intelligence officer, Saad Aljabri, sued bin Salman on Thursday in federal court in Washington, accusing him of deploying operatives in the U.S. to track him down and then dispatching a 50-person team to murder him just weeks after the assassination of the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Dr. Saad is uniquely positioned to existentially threaten Defendant bin Salman’s standing with the U.S. government,” the lawsuit said. “That is why Defendant bin Salman wants him dead.”

Over decades of service in the Saudi government, the lawsuit said, Saad became privy to sensitive information about bin Salman’s “covert political scheming within the Royal Court,” as well as his business dealing and his creation of a team of mercenaries to kill Khashoggi.

