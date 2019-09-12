(Bloomberg) -- The sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was convicted by a Paris court for ordering a bodyguard to strike a craftsman working in her father’s apartment in the French capital after she said she found out he had filmed her with his smartphone.

Hussa bint Salman was found guilty for having aided and abetted the assault, which took place three years ago, said Paris judge Didier Peltier on Thursday. The princess was fined 10,000 euros ($11,000) fine and given a suspended sentence of 10 months while the bodyguard, Rani Saidi, was ordered to pay 5,000 euros and got an 8-month suspended jail term.

Emmanuel Moyne, a lawyer for the princess, said his client will appeal the ruling and is determined to prove her innocence.

The accusations against the Saudi princess leaked to the press days after the alleged assault three years ago and have been hanging over her head since then. The princess, who was detained by police investigators after the incident but then released without even being questioned, has been facing a French arrest warrant since late 2017.

During a July court hearing, the princess’s attorneys said that, for security reasons, she can’t allow anyone to take photos or videos of her. They said that explains her reaction to the alleged September 2016 incident and why she wasn’t present at the trial.

Saidi said that as in similar past circumstances, he remained courteous when handling the incident at the Paris apartment. Both deny the craftsman was assaulted or prevented from leaving the apartment, located just west of the Champs-Elysees.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gaspard Sebag in Paris at gsebag@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Peter Chapman, Christopher Elser

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.