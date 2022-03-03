(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler said he sees Israel as a potential ally with shared interests, not an enemy, but that it must solve its conflict with the Palestinians first.

“We hope that the problem between the Israelis and the Palestinians will be resolved,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, according to a transcript of an interview with The Atlantic magazine published by the official Saudi Press Agency. “We do not view Israel as an enemy, but rather as a potential ally in the many interests that we can pursue together, but some issues must be resolved before we can reach that.”

The statement was a subtle shift from the official Saudi line, which has long held that Israel and Saudi Arabia could establish a relationship once the state resolves its conflict with the Palestinians, but perhaps not a friendship. The Saudi government and Israel’s security interests have become more aligned in recent years, however, as tensions with Saudi Arabia’s regional rival of Iran escalated.

On Iran, Prince Mohammed said that the Islamic Republic was its a neighbor, and would remain so, meaning that the two countries should find a way to coexist.

“We have had discussions, and we have heard many statements from Iranian leaders that are very welcome in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “I hope we can reach a position that is good for both countries, and a bright future for Saudi Arabia and Iran.”

The prince’s quotes, unpublished in the The Atlantic’s article about the interview, had been translated into Arabic by Saudi state media.

