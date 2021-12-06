(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman starts a tour of Gulf Arab states Monday, the latest in a series of high-level visits seeking to end rivalries and ease tensions in the world’s top oil-exporting region.

The de facto Saudi ruler’s stop in Qatar will coincide with a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, several people familiar with the matter said. They did not say if the two leaders would meet.

Saudi Arabia’s relations with Turkey soured in 2018 after prominent Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, drawing international condemnation. Trade between the two countries has all but dried up since, but the kingdom ended a three-year boycott of Qatar, a close Turkish ally, early this year and has since sought to restore ties across the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council.

The visit comes weeks after the UAE ended more than a decade of hostility with Turkey in November when Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, met Erdogan in Ankara.

The tour will begin in Oman, where Prince Mohammed will meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Oman’s official news agency reported. The world’s largest crude exporter long had a cool relationship with Oman over its cordial ties with it’s main Gulf rival Iran, but the two governments have grown closer over the past year

The prince will also visit the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, said the people, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to comment.

The Gulf tour is the prince’s second foray abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began and comes ahead of a GCC summit taking place in the kingdom on Dec. 14.

It also comes as the UAE’s national security chief meets top Iranian officials in Tehran, calling for trade, investment and economic ties.

Gulf leaders had enjoyed close relations with Donald Trump, supporting his decision in 2018 to withdraw from the nuclear accord with their common rival Iran. They’ve sought to reset foreign relations since Joe Biden arrived in the White House, re-engaging with Iran and signaling he’ll be less tolerant of U.S. allies engaging in conflicts that undermine Washington’s objectives.

