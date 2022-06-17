(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is expected in Turkey next week for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a Turkish official with direct knowledge of the matter, as the two regional powers seek to repair ties.

Saudi officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the visit of Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, but the Turkish official said he was due to arrive on June 22.



The trip could deliver a major boost to bilateral ties as well as Turkey’s deteriorating economy. It comes after years of regional rivalry, exacerbated by the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Erdogan is working to improve relations with Riyadh and other regional capitals as he aims to boost trade and lure investment. Turkish inflation has surged above 70%, threatening to strip away support for the longtime Turkish leader and his party ahead of elections scheduled for next year.

The rapprochement with Saudi Arabia comes as part of a broader realignment in the Middle East and ahead of a trip by US President Joe Biden to the kingdom next month, where he will hold talks with the crown prince.

