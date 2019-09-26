(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crude exports haven’t fully recovered from attacks on key oil facilities almost two weeks ago, even as the kingdom races to resume full production after the incident.

Observed crude loadings dropped to about 5.86 million barrels a day from Sept. 14 -- the day of the attacks -- through Sept. 25, preliminary tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. That compares with 6.74 million barrels a day in the 13 days prior to the incident.

Saudi production is recovering faster than expected from the drone and missile assault, which knocked out about half of the country’s output. The U.S. blamed the incident on Iran, which denied responsibility. Saudi officials said the state energy company, known as Saudi Aramco, won’t reduce shipments this month because it will draw down strategic reserves. In addition to in-country inventories, the kingdom stockpiles in states including Egypt and the Netherlands.

Weekly flows provide a nuanced picture of Saudi exports following the attacks. In the first week of the month, loadings were at an average of 7.24 million barrels daily -- higher than usual, given the current era of production cuts. In the second week, including the day of the attacks, shipments dropped to 6.71 million barrels a day. They then declined to 5.55 million in the third week and were at an average of 5.38 million barrels daily through the first four days of this week.

So far this month, Saudi crude exports are averaging 6.36 million barrels a day, compared with a revised 6.69 million barrels in August. While it’s too soon to provide exact volumes, the top destinations for September appear to be China, India and South Korea. Flows to the U.S. and Egypt seem to be lower than in August. Click here for a PDF of observed cargoes through Sept. 25.

The attacks occurred relatively close to Saudi Arabia’s primary oil-export area on the Persian Gulf, which includes the ports of Ras Tanura and Ju’aymah, and shipments appeared to continue even in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Vessels that loaded on Sept. 14 include the tankers Advantage Summer, Libra Trader, Marina M, and Sri Vishnu.

Some loadings were likely under way when the attacks occurred. A cluster of tankers that formed around the same area -- near Ju’aymah in particular -- in the wake of the event dispersed within several days.

