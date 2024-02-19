(Bloomberg) -- Deal activity in Saudi Arabia is set to accelerate this year as the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund looks to raise money for its ambitious projects, according to a top banker at the securities arm of the country’s biggest lender.

Activity by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund is expected to pick up across debt and equity capital markets in 2024 as the Public Investment Fund looks to fund plans to reshape the Saudi economy, SNB Capital’s Head of Investment Banking Zaid Ghoul said.

“The closer we get to 2030 the faster it will get,” he said.

The bank built up its mergers and acquisitions advisory team in anticipation of an uptick in deals, a bet that’s paid off over the course of last year, Ghoul said. SNB Capital is advising on three more acquisitions that it aims to close in the coming months, he said.

SNB Capital was the top financial adviser on Saudi IPOs last year behind the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc. It also advised on some of the biggest deals in the kingdom of the last year, including the PIF’s $3.3 billion acquisition of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s steel business.

“We closed 18 transactions last year,” he said, and “have a healthy backlog of deals we expect to close this year.”

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have emerged as booming markets for new share sales over the past two years, and that’s expected to continue, Ghoul said. Even though IPOs globally tumbled to their lowest level in more than a decade in 2023, the Middle East had one of its best years on record and deals have continued despite the Israel-Hamas war.

“Momentum is great, and all the indications so far for 2024 are excellent,” Ghoul said, highlighting a surge in share trading in recent months.

The total number of shares traded on the Saudi bourse topped 8 billion in January, almost four times the level of a year earlier according to data published by the exchange. That’s helping to encourage more firms to prepare for IPOs, Ghoul said.

