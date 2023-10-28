(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman will visit Washington on Monday to meet with senior Biden administration officials as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to spill over into a wider conflict.

The minister, brother of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, will meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Axios earlier reported the visit.

