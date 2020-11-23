(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian digital payments firm stc pay, which was valued at $1.3 billion in a funding agreement with Western Union this week, is set to become profitable “very soon” and is in talks with regulators to expand into neighboring countries.

The company, launched by the kingdom’s biggest mobile operator Saudi Telecom Co. in late 2018, wants to offer digital payments across the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council, Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Alenazi said in an interview.

Digital payments in the Middle East have grown rapidly as the pandemic forced more consumers to shop online. “We are already handling millions of transactions every month, and we know the path to the break-even point and it’s not that far,” Alenazi said. “Very soon we will become profitable.”

Stc pay has already processed 24 billion riyals ($6.4 billion) of remittances since launch and attracted 4.5 million customers, Alenazi said. The company is also in talks for a digital banking license in Saudi Arabia, that will enable it to offer more financial services beyond payments and remittances.

Western Union invested $200 million for a 15% stake in stc pay earlier this week, in the latest sign that Saudi Telecom is pushing into new business areas. It launched a $500 million venture capital fund in 2017 and is planning to sell shares in its internet services unit, Solutions by STC, people familiar told Bloomberg in September.

