(Bloomberg) -- Majed Al Sorour, until recently the head of the Saudi Golf Federation, has exited the board of Newcastle United, the Saudi-controlled Premier League football club.

Al Sorour stepped down as director on Dec. 14, according to a Newcastle United Ltd. filing on Wednesday. He also leaves the board of PZ Newco, the football club’s holding company.

The move follows his recent departure as the head of LIV Golf, the Saudis’ fledgling tour. He joined the Newcastle board in May, according to Companies House records in London.

At Newcastle United, Al Sorour was part of a small board that includes the financier Amanda Staveley, the property investor Jamie Reuben and Yasir Al Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the team’s majority shareholder. Abdulmajeed Ahmed Al Hagbani will join Newcastle United’s board, along with that of PZ Newco.

Since being under Saudi-led ownership Newcastle United has moved ahead in the standings in the Premier League and is now in fifth place, within sight of a spot in the European Champions League, Europe’s most prestigious tournament.

