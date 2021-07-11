(Bloomberg) --

Shares listed in Dubai and Saudi Arabia extended a slump triggered by the pullback in the reflation trade globally due to factors including the effect of the delta strain on economic recovery.

“The decline is linked to a partial unwind in the global reflation trade,” said Divye Arora, a portfolio manager at Daman Investments in Dubai “The trade was impacted by Fed making a hawkish tilt leading to yield curve flattening, technical factors such as short squeeze on bets on yield curve steepeners, slowdown in positive economic data surprise and global economic growth concerns tied to delta variant,” he said

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.7% at 11:59 a.m. in Riyadh, down for a fifth day in the longest losing streak since January 2020 Banks and food-linked stocks were among the sectors which fell the most over that period Almarai shares dropped after reporting earnings on Sunday “While the growth outlook is primarily driven by poultry expansion and strategic M&As, we believe all the positives are already priced in,” NCB Capital analyst Nauman Khan wrote in a note on June 30 Saudi Research and Media is among the biggest gainers on the benchmark after announcing plans to expand portfolio, digital offerings

Dubai shares fall for sixth day in the longest losing streak since July 2020 Emirates NBD -1.1%; Dubai Islamic Bank -0.8%; Air Arabia -1.5% at 12:54 p.m. local time NOTE: Lira’s Near-15% Plunge to Exacerbate Gulf Banks’ Forex Losses

Abu Dhabi-listed shares rise the most in the Gulf

Israeli stocks gained as much as 1.5%, recovering from a 2% drop on Thursday

The MSCI Emerging Markets index dropped 2.7% last week, down for a second week for the first time since March

Markets snapshot as of 12:56 p.m. in Dubai:

Tadawul All Share Index -0.7%

Dubai Financial Market General Index -0.4%

ADX General Index +0.5%

Kuwait Premier Market +0.1%

QE Index -0.2%

MSM 30 Index -0.4%

EGX 30 Index -0.2%

TA-35 Index +1.4%

Key News:

Dubai-based Shuaa Capital surged as much as 15% on Sunday after announcing early talks with investment banks to set up three SPACs

Sharjah developer Arada will use a facility from Dubai Islamic Bank of AED250 million to fund its Aljada project in Sharjah

Dubai’s Foundation Holdings Co. bought a 51%-stake in Saudi Arabia-based Shifa Al Munthaza Polyclinic, marking its second investment in the kingdom’s fast-growing market for medical care, and said it plans to list the firm in the next two years

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.