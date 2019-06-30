Saudi Economy Expands 1.7% in First Quarter, Agency Says

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded 1.7% in the first quarter compared with 1.4% in the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the kingdom’s statistics authority on Sunday.

Growth in the oil sector stood at 1% compared with 0.5% a year earlier. The non-oil gross domestic product expanded 2.1%.

