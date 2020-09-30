(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s economy contracted 7% in the second quarter from a year earlier, illustrating the damage wrought by the oil market turmoil combined with the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil sector shrank an annual 5.3%, while the non-oil economy -- the engine of job creation -- declined 8.2%, according to data released on Wednesday by the statistics authority. Citizen unemployment rose to 15.4% during April to June, despite a government stimulus program that covered 60% of salaries for many Saudi workers.

The world’s largest oil exporter is facing a dual crisis this year as the pandemic, energy output cuts and lower crude prices combine to derail a fragile economic recovery from the last oil-price rout. The International Monetary Fund expects output to contract 6.8% this year, followed by 3.1% growth in 2021.

Conditions remain tough. Government spending is constrained by lower oil revenue, while economists predict that a rebound in consumer activity after the virus lockdown ended in May is likely to be short-lived as austerity measures like the tripling of value-added tax pressure household budgets.

If the spike in unemployment sticks, it would represent a major setback for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose economic transformation plan is predicated on creating enough private sector jobs for the kingdom’s youthful population.

A demographic bulge of young people requires about 150,000 new jobs per year, a number “too large to be supported by public-sector employment and petroleum revenue alone,” S&P Global Ratings said in a statement last week.

Even so, S&P affirmed the kingdom’s sovereign credit rating at A-/A-2 with a stable outlook, noting its relatively strong buffers, including more than $400 billion in net foreign assets held by the central bank.

