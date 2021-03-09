(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s main equities index closed at its highest since June 2015, with more than three-quarters of Tadawul All Share Index members up this year. The gauge has been boosted by bets that crude prices will rise as OPEC+ producers keep a tight leash on supply while economic activity picks up globally. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts estimate that crude, the kingdom’s biggest export, will be at $80 a barrel by the end of the third quarter.

