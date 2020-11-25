(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s exports fell by nearly a third in September from a year ago, driven largely by a slump in oil demand.

Total revenue from exports was 53.3 billion riyals ($14.2 billion) compared with 77.3 billion riyals for the same month last year, according to a statement from the General Authority for Statistics. Oil exports slumped 38.7% to about 35 billion riyals.

Non-oil exports declined 9.3% compared to a year ago to about 18 billion riyals, after having risen in August Plastics and rubber products dropped 13.4%, weighing the most on the overall drop in non-oil revenue

Share of oil exports in total exports decreased to 65.8% this year from 74% in 2019

China was the top destination for Saudi exports, followed by the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates

