Saudi Exports Dropped in November, With Oil Revenue Down 40%

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s exports fell by more than a quarter in November compared with a year ago, driven by another drop in oil demand.

Total revenue was 58.2 billion riyals ($15.5 billion), down from 80.8 billion riyals a year earlier, according to a statement from the General Authority for Statistics. Oil exports fell 39.8% during the month.

Non-oil exports rose to about 20.6 billion riyals from 18.4 billion riyals in November 2019. Plastics and rubber products increased 11.6%, contributing most to the overall advance in non-oil revenue.

Share of oil exports in total exports decreased to 64.6% from 77.3% in 2019.

China was the top destination for Saudi exports, followed by India and the United Arab Emirates.

Link to statement.

