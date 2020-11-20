(Bloomberg) -- The world’s wealthiest economies could reach a consensus soon to bolster International Monetary Fund reserves, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Friday.“We are trying to bring consensus and I am optimistic that we will reach an agreement in the near future,” Jadaan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Earlier this year, President Donald Trump’s administration blocked a proposed $500 billion issuance to increase the IMF’s reserve assets, known as Special Drawing Rights, criticizing it for failing to target poor countries.

