(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia denied reports about a meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Israeli officials during a visit by the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to the kingdom on Sunday.

The only officials present at the meeting were Saudi and American, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Twitter.

Israeli media reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia to meet with Prince Mohammed and Pompeo, citing unidentified people in Israel.

