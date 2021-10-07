(Bloomberg) -- The head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al Rumayyan, is set to be named as non-executive chairman of Newcastle United if it acquires the historic English soccer club, according to people familiar with the takeover talks.

Jamie Reuben, the Reuben Brothers’ scion, and Amanda Staveley, the financier who courted a deal with Newcastle United on behalf of PIF, are also in talks for board seats, said the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

The talks are ongoing the people added, and could still fall apart.

Saudi Arabia is close to formally lifting a ban on BeIn Media Group, a move first reported by Bloomberg, which has reignited takeover talks for Newcastle United.

BeIN has been a major opponent of such a deal, arguing to the U.K. Premier League clubs that the ban in Saudi Arabia and alleged piracy of its content in the region was doing massive damage to sports rights holders.

Representatives for the Premier League, which has one of its largest broadcast contracts with BeIn, were not immediately available for comment. Spokespeople for the PIF and Reuben could not be reached for comment. A spokesman for Staveley declined to comment.

Staveley and Reuben are currently in talks for a 10% stake each in the team, with PIF taking a majority 80% shareholding, the people added.

In return for recommending the deal, the Premier League -- which runs the U.K. leading soccer competition -- is expected to accept assurances from PIF that its interest in Newcastle United will be run separately from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

