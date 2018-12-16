(Bloomberg) -- The Saudi Fund for Development and the Jordanian government signed a deal to reschedule Jordan’s $114 million owned to the fund, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation says in an emailed statement.

The debt includes 19 due loans and it would be settled over 20 years with a grace period of 5 years.

The agreement will help support Jordan in seeking to reduce overall public debt, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar said in the statement.

