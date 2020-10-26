(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is building the world’s biggest green hydrogen facility, but oil will continue to be the kingdom’s main business after the plant starts operating in 2025. The $5 billion project will use renewable energy to produce hydrogen equivalent to as much as 15,000 barrels of oil a day, Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Saudi Aramco’s chief technology officer, said last week. Saudi Arabia plans to increase its production capacity for crude oil to 13 million barrels a day from 12 million.

