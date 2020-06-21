Saudi Home Financier Seeks to Raise About $123 Million in IPO

Amlak International for Real Estate Finance is seeking to raise as much as $123 million from an IPO.

The Saudi Arabian home financing firm set the price range between 15 riyals and 17 riyals, according to a statement. The book-building will be between June 22 and 29. NCB Capital is managing the process.

Amlak International will offer 27.18 million shares to institutions and investment funds, including 2.72 million shares that may be offered to individual subscribers.

The subscription process will start July 2 and last for four days.

