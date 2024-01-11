(Bloomberg) -- Almoosa Health Group, a Saudi Arabian health-care provider, is planning a local initial public offering this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The firm, which operates a network of 750 patient beds across the eastern province of the kingdom, has picked Saudi Fransi Capital to advise on the potential share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Details of the offering such as its valuation and timeline are still preliminary and may change, they said. Representatives for Saudi Fransi declined to comment, while representatives for Almoosa Health couldn’t be reached for comment.

The kingdom has been a busy listing venue for much of the past two years together with the United Arab Emirates as the region benefited from equity inflows, increased investor interest and high energy prices. Governments in the Persian Gulf have been listing stakes in state assets to broaden their capital markets as well as encouraging more private and family-owned businesses to list.

Last year, $10.5 billion was raised in IPOs across the region, making it the third-best year since 2007 for the Gulf, surpassed only by 2022 and 2019, which saw Saudi Aramco’s record-setting $29.4 billion offering.

Read more: Saudi Is the New China for Investors Hunting Down Growth (1)

Health-care firms have increasingly been listing in Saudi Arabia as the stock exchange expands the universe of companies traded on the bourse from mainly banks and petrochemicals firms. Generic drugmaker Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co raised $335 million in an IPO and its shares have since doubled.

Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries, also known as Avalon Pharma, is planning to take investor orders for its Riyadh IPO next week in what would be the kingdom’s first listing of 2024.

Saudi Arabia’s largest medical procurement firm, Nupco, has also held discussions with advisers about a potential listing, Bloomberg News reported in October.

--With assistance from Fahad Abuljadayel.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.