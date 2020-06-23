(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile headed to the capital Riyadh from Yemen.

It is part of a campaign to launch attacks on the kingdom, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabian air defense intercepted at least three ballistic missiles, launched by Yemen’s Houthis, aimed at the cities of Najran and Jazan, SPA reported Monday night. The kingdom also intercepted and destroyed eight drones, laden with explosives, it said.

NOTE: The Iran-backed Houthis have been fighting a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015. They have repeatedly claimed responsibility for attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia

