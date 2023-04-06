(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia and Iran’s top diplomats met in China on Thursday, the first major step in their efforts to end a decades-long regional rivalry that’s fueled proxy wars and unsettled oil markets.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed steps toward reopening their embassies and other bilateral issues, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The countries vowed to “eliminate any obstacles in the way of expanding cooperation” and grow security and trade ties, according to a joint statement published by Iran’s foreign ministry.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also in China for a three-day visit and will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was not immediately clear if he would also meet with the Iranian and Saudi officials.

The Beijing meeting reaffirmed China’s new status as a mediator in a region that’s a critical source of energy supply. It also comes at a time when Iran’s clerical leadership is being challenged by widespread opposition and economic crisis at home.

Saudi Arabia and Iran had discussed restoring ties for almost two years, mostly in Iraq, before China stepped in to host the first official agreement to re-establish diplomatic relations in March.

According to Thursday’s joint statement, Amirabdollahian and Prince Farhan exchanged invitations to Riyadh and Tehran and said Switzerland had also helped broker the detente.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its Tehran embassy was mobbed and set on fire over its execution of a Shiite cleric. The two sides have backed opposing sides in regional conflicts from Syria to Yemen, where Iran-backed fighters have targeted Saudi oil infrastructure with drones and missiles.

